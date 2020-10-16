2020 October 16 18:00

Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY

The cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedore holding of Delo Group, for 9 months of 2020 increased by 40% compared to the same period last year due to the growth in grain and container handling, reaching 7.9 million tons.

For 9 months of 2020, the NUTEP container terminal (part of DeloPorts) increased its container turnover by 33% in twenty-foot equivalent, handling 353.5 thousand TEU against the background of a general decrease in container turnover in Russian ports by 2%. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the growth in container handling by NUTEP in comparison with the same period in 2019 was 26%.

Grain handling at the KSK terminal (part of DeloPorts) for 9 months of 2020 increased by 49% compared to the three quarters of 2019 and amounted to 3.5 million tons. The volume of cargo handled in the 3rd quarter of 2020 increased by 27% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019, and in September 2020 a new monthly record for transshipment was set at the terminal - 661,758 thousand tons.

General Director of DeloPorts Igor Yakovenko commented on the achieved results: “We have successfully adapted and adjusted the operating processes taking into account the negative economic trends caused by the pandemic, and made full use of a combination of a number of favorable objective and subjective factors. First, the return on investment - the launch last year and active operation of a new deep-water container berth No. 38 at NUTEP, new production facilities for receiving grain from road and rail transport and an increase in the KSK silo capacity from 116 to 220 thousand tons of storage at a time. Secondly, the positive impact of the low base effect of the 2019 – 2020 agricultural season; the redirection of a part of the traditional cargo traffic of the North – West ports to the south and the growth in the transshipment of perishable goods in refrigerated containers”.

The performance of the Delo Service Company, which provides towing services in the port of Novorossiysk using new highly maneuverable own tugs, has increased. In January-September 2020, they provided 913 mooring services by the fleet, which is 29% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Transshipment of general and Ro – Ro cargoes by the assets of DeloPorts for 9 months of 2020 amounted to 18 thousand tons.

Freight turnover ('000 tons)

Cargo type 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020/ 9M. 2019*



Containers 1 498 1 613 1 238 4 349 3 227 35%

Grain 1 076 800 1 612 3 488 2 340 49%

General cargo 10 6 0 15 31 -50%

Ro-Ro 1 2 0 3 9 -70%

Total cargo throughput 2 585 2 420 2 850 7 856 5 607 40%

including:

Containers 126 128 100 353 266 33%

(‘000 TEU)

Ro-Ro (‘000 units) 0 1 0 1 3 -59%

Service type

Mooring operations (units) 308 292 313 913 708 29%



DeloPorts is a Russian holding company that owns the stevedoring assets of the Delo Group of Companies in the port of Novorossiysk. The structure of assets includes the container terminal "NUTEP", the grain terminal "KSK" and the Service Company "Delo".



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.