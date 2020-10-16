  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 16 18:00

    Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY

    The cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedore holding of Delo Group, for 9 months of 2020 increased by 40% compared to the same period last year due to the growth in grain and container handling, reaching 7.9 million tons.

    For 9 months of 2020, the NUTEP container terminal (part of DeloPorts) increased its container turnover by 33% in twenty-foot equivalent, handling 353.5 thousand TEU against the background of a general decrease in container turnover in Russian ports by 2%. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the growth in container handling by NUTEP in comparison with the same period in 2019 was 26%.

    Grain handling at the KSK terminal (part of DeloPorts) for 9 months of 2020 increased by 49% compared to the three quarters of 2019 and amounted to 3.5 million tons. The volume of cargo handled in the 3rd quarter of 2020 increased by 27% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019, and in September 2020 a new monthly record for transshipment was set at the terminal - 661,758 thousand tons.

    General Director of DeloPorts Igor Yakovenko commented on the achieved results: “We have successfully adapted and adjusted the operating processes taking into account the negative economic trends caused by the pandemic, and made full use of a combination of a number of favorable objective and subjective factors. First, the return on investment - the launch last year and active operation of a new deep-water container berth No. 38 at NUTEP, new production facilities for receiving grain from road and rail transport and an increase in the KSK silo capacity from 116 to 220 thousand tons of storage at a time. Secondly, the positive impact of the low base effect of the 2019 – 2020 agricultural season; the redirection of a part of the traditional cargo traffic of the North – West ports to the south and the growth in the transshipment of perishable goods in refrigerated containers”.

    The performance of the Delo Service Company, which provides towing services in the port of Novorossiysk using new highly maneuverable own tugs, has increased. In January-September 2020, they provided 913 mooring services by the fleet, which is 29% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

    Transshipment of general and Ro – Ro cargoes by the assets of DeloPorts for 9 months of 2020 amounted to 18 thousand tons.

     

    Freight turnover ('000 tons)

     

    Cargo type

    1Q20

     2Q20

     3Q20

     

    9M 2020

    9M 2019

    9M 2020/ 9M. 2019*

    Containers

    1 498

    1 613

    1 238

     

    4 349

    3 227

    35%

    Grain

    1 076

    800

    1 612

     

    3 488

    2 340

    49%

    General cargo

    10

    6

    0

     

    15

    31

    -50%

    Ro-Ro

    1

    2

    0

     

    3

    9

    -70%

    Total cargo throughput

    2 585

    2 420

     2 850

     

    7 856

    5 607

    40%

     including:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Containers

    126

    128

    100

     

    353

    266

    33%

    (‘000 TEU)

    Ro-Ro (‘000 units)

    0

    1

    0

     

    1

    3

    -59%

    Service type

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Mooring operations (units)

    308

    292

    313

     

    913

    708

    29%

    DeloPorts is a Russian holding company that owns the stevedoring assets of the Delo Group of Companies in the port of Novorossiysk. The structure of assets includes the container terminal "NUTEP", the grain terminal "KSK" and the Service Company "Delo".

    Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

    The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY
09:19 Oil prices go down amid concerns over commodity excess
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2020 October 15

18:05 IBC and MARPOL Annex II changes require preparations ahead of 1 January 2021
17:35 Hygo firms agreement with Pará state distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels
17:05 Equinor collaborates with Microsoft on Northern Lights carbon capture and storage value chain
16:35 NYK participates in discussions on reducing ship emissions to zero
16:32 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam lays keels for two new vessels for Belgian fishing fleet
16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier