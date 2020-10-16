2020 October 16 15:59

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries is increasing

In January-September 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 7,931,700 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 26% to 909,100 tonnes including 318,500 tonnes of coal (-54%) and 563,800 tonnes of other cargoes (+10%).

Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 5% to 2,733,800 tonnes, general cargo – by 18% to 789,900 tonnes.

The port also handled 781,500 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+44%) and 1,775,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1%) including 792,200 tonnes of oil products (+16%), 417,100 tonnes of crude oil (+2%), 513,300 tonnes of food cargo (-17%) and 53,000 tonnes of chemicals (+19%).

The port’s container throughput dropped by 26%, year-on-year, to 187,376 TEUs.

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.