2020 October 16 13:55

Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi

Oboronlogistics announces completion of summer navigation 2020. Currently, Oboronlogistics LLC delivers construction materials in the interests of contractors of the military construction complex of the Russian defense Ministry to the Far North - Tiksi (Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)).



At the end of the summer navigation in 2020, Oboronlogistics sent 4 sea vessels with modular blocks, concrete slabs and metal structures with a total weight of 7.3 thousand tons from the port of Arkhangelsk to the port of Tiksi. Construction materials are intended for creating modern infrastructure and improving the military camp in Tiksi, which contributes to the creation of new jobs and the development of the Northern territories of Yakutia.



Oboronlogistics group of companies has been working in the structure of the Military construction complex of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation since 2015, providing transportation and storage of goods.



Such customers as Rosoboronexport JSC, Zapsibgazprom JSC, Rostec group, Roscosmos group, Russian defense industry enterprises, as well as a number of large commercial organizations use complex transport and logistics services of Oboronlogistics Group enterprises.