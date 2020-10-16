2020 October 16 11:51

Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices increase in expectation of US data despite the negative market trends

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $295 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $257

- MGO - $338

- ULSFO 0,1% - $325

- VLSFO 0,5% - $315



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.