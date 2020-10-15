2020 October 15 12:31

The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge

Harvest Energy Marine, a member of the Prax Group of companies, has acquired the Total Zeebrugge Depot in Belgium, the company said in its release.

The Prax Group has worked closely with Total Belgium over the course of the last few months to ensure the smooth acquisition of the terminal. The facility will be re-branded as Prax Terminals Belgium, with Harvest Energy Marine managing all bunkering and commercial operations performed at the terminal.

With a 20,000 cubic metre capacity, the Prax Group will use the terminal for the storage of marine bunker fuels. Its strategic location in the outer port of Zeebrugge means the company can cater to many customers throughout North West Europe, including car carriers, cruise ships, container lines and RORO vessels, offering ship owners and operators a minimum turnaround time in one of the world’s busiest ports. The terminal is ideally situated to enable the Prax Group to focus on its strategic plans to expand its presence in northwestern European coastal waters.