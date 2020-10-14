2020 October 14 17:20

The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV

On 14 October 2020, the Federal Tax Service of Russia for the Leninsky District in Vladivostok confirmed the changes in the information regarding the general director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (CPV, part of the FESCO Group), FESCO says in its press release.

Roman Kukharuk was registered as the director of CPV. This information is available on the official website of the Federal Tax Service.

