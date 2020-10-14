2020 October 14 15:41

Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has successfully delivered its first newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier, Avenir Advantage to Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG). The LNG carrier also functions as an LNG bunkering vessel (LBV), making it the first in South East Asia to do so, the company said in its release.



It is the first of two such vessels that Keppel O&M is building for Avenir LNG, expanding its suite of solutions across the gas value chain. This reinforces Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in LNG solutions and renewables.



The 7,500m3 LBV was built at Keppel Nantong Shipyard in China, and is equipped with engines that can run on both diesel and LNG. Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development (OTD), also installed and commissioned the vessel’s Ballast Water Treatment System.



Avenir Advantage has been chartered by Petronas LNG to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to vessels across Malaysia, and transport services as an LNG carrier for small-scale terminals in the region.



Keppel O&M has developed a suite of solutions in both the demand and supply of LNG as fuel. It is currently building eight dual-fuel vessels, including LBVs, containerships, and dredgers. Keppel O&M is also promoting LNG as a marine fuel through FueLNG, its joint venture with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, which provides safe truck and vessel LNG bunkering solutions in Singapore. FueLNG’s first LBV, which is also Singapore’s first, is scheduled to be operational by end-2020.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine



Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services



A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.



About Avenir LNG Limited



Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.



Leveraging the expertise of it’s shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.



With a fleet of 6 modern dual purpose LNG vessels at it’s disposal and it’s first LNG import facility under construction, Avenir LNG is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this segments high growth potential.