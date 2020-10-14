2020 October 14 16:24

FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service

Within the framework of a new seasonal intermodal container service, FESCO Transportation Group delivered about 300 TEU of various cargoes from Novosibirsk to settlements in Yakutia, taking over almost 25% of the market on this route, FESCO says in its press release.

The service was launched in July 2020 in test mode, and it has been working regularly since August. From the next year, it will operate from May to September depending on the river navigation.

The intermodal service includes railway delivery by FESCO regular train from Novosibirsk to Lena station (Irkutsk region), processing and river transportation to the ports located on the Lena River. FESCO also organizes truck delivery to other settlements of Yakutia upon the customers’ requests. The wide range of transported goods includes food and construction supplies.