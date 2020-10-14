2020 October 14 14:23

MOL names new coastal dry bulker "Kaiei Maru"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that naming and delivery ceremonies for the coastal dry bulker Kaiei Maru were held at Murakami Hide Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The Japanese name "Kaiei" is the combination of the letter "kai" derived from the city name Kaita-cho" and the letter "ei," which expresses wishes for prosperity. The vessel's name reflects its role in contributing to the future growth of the power plant and Kaita-cho.

The Kaiei Maru is a coastal dry bulker equipped with a self-unloader and will serve in routine transport of mainly woody biomass fuels, which will be used for thermal plants, from relay terminals in Japan to the Kaita Power Plant.

Biomass is a plant-derived woody fuel, and is referred as a fuel that can realize the goal of becoming "carbon neutral;" in other words not increasing density of combusted carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, based on the idea that CO2 is absorbed by trees in the atmosphere.

The MOL Group continually offers efficient, high-quality services for customers in a proactive manner.

LOA: 99.99m

Breadth: 18.40m

Draft: About 5.00m

Gross tonnage: 2,137 tons

Deadweight tonnage: About 3,800 tons

Cargo hold capacity: About 4,300 m3

Main engine: Diesel internal combustion engine

Speed: 11.8 knots

Loading capacity: 1,000m3/h

Shipbuilder: Murakami Hide Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Ship operator: MOL Coastal Shipping, Ltd.