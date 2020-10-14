2020 October 14 13:34

Vostok LPG not to change site for construction of its LPG terminal

Vostok LPG is not going to change the site for construction of its LPG terminal Valentin Narezhny, General Director of the company, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.

“The Primorsky settlement residents are for the terminal while so called ‘expert’ communities are against it. As of today, those ‘expert’ communities comprise people who didn’t bother to take a look at the documentation available at the website of Vostok LPG. We cannot take into consideration questionable statements like those comparing the terminal with Fukushima, while real expert opinions like those of the National Park’s scientists or Vladimir Rakov, Senior Research Fellow of TOI, FEB RAS will be taken into account during the design phase, - said Valentin Narezhny. - So far, nobody has succeeded in persuading us it (alternative location – Ed.) is necessary. We believe our position is sufficiently reasoned”.



