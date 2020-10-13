2020 October 13 12:58

Moscow Canal reports preliminary results of 2020 navigation season

210,809 passengers carried by sightseeing and leisure ships between April and September



Moscow Canal has summarized preliminary results of its passenger navigation season in the Moscow Basin of inland water ways.



210,809 passengers were carried by sightseeing and leisure ships between April and September while tourist ships carried 92,937 people.



Most passengers were carried by Msturflot, odohod, Sozvezdiye, Rosrechflot, Express-Tour, Infoflot, Shipping Company “Oka”, Volgaservis and Sputnik-Germes.



Among the most popular routes were cruises from Moscow and Saint-Petersburg to Karelia, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Samara and Kazan. Weekend tours to Uglich, Tver and Kalyazin were also in demand.



Within the city, the most popular were river trips to the center, trips between Moscow City and Northern River Terminal as well as a Kolomenskoye-Pechatniki-Kolomenskoye route.