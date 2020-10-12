2020 October 12 12:28

Smart fairway pilot increases maritime safety in Saimaa deep fairway

As a part of the EMMA Extension project, 34 smart buoys were installed this summer in the Saimaa deep fairway, which is Finland’s most important inland waterway for commercial shipping, Arctia says in its press release.

Safety is enhanced in particular by the fact that the pilots and VTS can adjust the light output of beacons and the rhythm of lights to support the navigation of vessels in poor visibility and weather conditions. The light output can be adjusted in real time centrally by the VTS center and, if necessary, even with a tablet used by the pilot.

Remote-controlled signs send information about, among other things, the functionality of the light, the condition of the power supply, and the actual location of the sign. All this information improves the navigability of the fairway and increases maritime safety. Modern technology also reduces the carbon footprint, while location inspections of signs can be done more efficiently.