  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 11 13:54

    MV Werften secures EUR 193 million loan

    MV WERFTEN says that the yard has received an EUR 193 million loan to complete the Crystal Endeavor for delivery and keep the shipyard operations till March 2021. MV WERFTEN and all its employees are very appreciative of the support of the State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the Federal authorities in receiving this support. All the funds from the loans will be used in Germany for MV WERFTEN´s shipyards.

    Genting Hong Kong (GHK), the parent company of MV WERFTEN has invested about 2 billion euros in the shipyards and the construction in progress of the Global Dream and Crystal Endeavor and had created about 3,000 direct jobs in the State plus thousands of indirect jobs in the cruise shipbuilding supply chain and the local economies of Wismar, Rostock and Stralsund.

    GHK had been a very good client of Germany, ordering and taking delivery of 22 cruise ships built in Germany, almost half of Germany’s output from 1996 for the cruise brands which were under its control. In 2016 GHK bought the yard group - and named it as a homage to the state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern “MV WERFTEN” - in order to build ships for its three cruise brands as the orderbook from existing shipyards were full and the earliest delivery was 7 years into the future.

    GHK invested in MV WERFTEN, previously Nordic Yards, to build cruise ships because they have built the first two AIDA cruise ships and cruise ferries. All the 3,000 employees of MV WERFTEN are nationals of the European Union, with the majority German nationals with the rest from the European Union.

    “GHK is an exemplary investor and fully relies on German management in the operations of MV WERFTEN. We are very appreciative of the very significant investment, probably one of the largest made in Germany, and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Germany and the EU ,” says Peter Fetten, the Chief Executive Officer. “MV WERFTEN built four luxurious river ships for Crystal Cruises and they have been rated the best river ships in Europe. We are now completing the Crystal Endeavor, which will be again be the most luxurious polar class expedition yacht in the world for Crystal Cruises”, he added.

    “It is the impact of the COVID-19 that stopped the world’s cruise fleet, including GHK, that MV WERFTEN has to turn to the State and Federal Government for support under the WSF, which had been established by the German Government to assist industries impacted by COVID-19,” added Carsten Haake, the Chief Financial Officer of MV WERFTEN. “Since 2016, GHK had fully supported the shipyard and had not withdrawn any of the invested funds from Germany.”
    GHK cruise ships are mainly deployed in Asia and Dream Cruises, one of its brands, is the world’s first cruise ship to start ocean destination cruises in Taiwan since July 26.

    Yesterday Genting announced that the World Dream, built in Germany and the 9th best largest resort ship as rated by the Berlitz Guide to cruising, will restart domestic cruising on 6th November. This will be followed by Genting Dream starting cruises in Hainan and China in mid-November. GHK had two Star Cruises ships chartered to the Singapore Government to accommodate post-COVID patients without any incidents. GHK’s is one of few companies which did not have any COVID-19 cases on any of its cruise ships due to the high standards of health and safety developed with over 30 years of cruise experience and is the first cruise line to receive the CIP-M certification by DNV GL for infection prevention , including COVID-19, for the marine industry.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 11

15:29 USCG rescues people and dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass
14:32 Reservations open for Carnival celebration debuting in 2022, as part of Carnival Cruise Line's 50th birthday
13:54 MV Werften secures EUR 193 million loan
12:46 USCG rescues 4 people stranded on dunes in Port Mansfield, Texas
11:34 Vanenkevort Tug & Barge takes delivery of "Michigan Trader" barge fro FBS
10:57 PPA releases shipping figures for September 2020

2020 October 10

16:23 Appointment of Cargo & Offshore head, Port of Amsterdam
15:14 JAXPORT's Board re-elects Shelton as Chair, selects new officers
14:31 DP World joins forces with Expo2020 Dubai and is announced as a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize
13:47 ABP wins prestigious Environment Award
12:26 V.Group announces new Managing Director of V.Ships Germany
11:17 FMC considering CMA CGM Petition

2020 October 9

18:04 “K” LINE receives the letter of appreciation for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated to the Republic of El Salvador
18:00 New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf
17:44 Stena Nordica returns to the ferry route between Gdynia and Karlskrona
17:25 Expert says Russia is substantially leading in building cargo ships of mixed river/sea class
17:06 Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL sign collaboration agreement
16:45 UK Government urged to give Teesside UK’s first Freeport by end of 2021
16:35 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
16:19 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2020 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
16:05 Wärtsilä to supply a major LNG/bioLNG production plant for CO2-neutral transport fuels
15:40 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
15:30 Maersk’s first block train from China arrives in Georgia
15:04 Kalmar introduces energy-saving guarantee for its eco-efficient electric forklift truck
14:51 Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% in 2020
14:28 Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project
14:03 Zero-carbon ships likely to be ready before land-based infrastructure, says LR
13:07 Keppel secures contract worth about S$600m in the offshore renewable energy industry
12:54 Agreement with port infrastructure investors to be signed before year end
12:12 Kalmar launches containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks
11:55 IMO-Singapore "Future of Shipping-Digitalisation" webinar focused on digital transformation and decarbonisation of shipping in post-pandemic world
11:20 MAN 32/40R-DF successfully passes Type Approval Test
10:49 Taman terminal for mineral fertilizers to be commissioned in November 2021
10:17 Gulf Stream Marine expands network with acquisition of Alabo Street Terminal operations at Port of New Orleans
09:58 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8
09:26 Oil prices decrease after a recent growth
09:14 Kongsberg Maritime to deliver integrated propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two 230m RoPax vessels
08:59 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 9

2020 October 8

19:08 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreement for its recently acquired vessel
18:30 Swire Pacific Offshore becomes Cadeler
18:16 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:55 DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
17:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y
16:58 Associated British Ports wins prestigious Environment Award
16:35 New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction
16:29 UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short
16:20 Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network
16:05 Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter
15:37 MABUX releases its bunker weekly review
15:22 Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency
15:10 Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory
14:16 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:04 Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer
11:53 USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year
11:22 LUKOIL and Kazmunaygas sign agreement on Al-Farabi Project
11:10 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy
10:59 Port of Riga could start servicing capesize vessels next year
10:06 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY
09:44 Oil prices show a slight increase