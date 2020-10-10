2020 October 10 15:14

JAXPORT's Board re-elects Shelton as Chair, selects new officers

During the October 5 meeting of the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Board of Directors, the Board unanimously re-elected Jacksonville business executive and civic leader Jamie Shelton as Chairman.



Shelton has served as JAXPORT Chairman since March 2020, following former Chairman John Baker’s appointment to the Jacksonville Electric Authority Board.



Shelton is President of bestbet Jacksonville. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Jacksonville University, is a Board Member of the JAX Chamber, and a Past Chairman and Trustee of the Gator Bowl Association. Shelton is also a member of the Jacksonville Civic Council and a past Leadership Giving Chairman for the United Way of Northeast Florida.



Shelton and the following officers will serve in these roles through Sept. 30, 2021:



Vice Chairman: Wendy Hamilton, President, Eventide Investments of Florida, Inc.

Treasurer: J. Palmer Clarkson, Founder, President and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower, LLC.

Secretary: Daniel Bean, Attorney and partner at Abel Bean Law, P.A.

Other members of the JAXPORT Board of Directors include former chairmen Ed Fleming, Retired CEO/President, Atlantic Marine Holding Co, LLC; and Dr. John Newman, Senior Pastor, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary.



“From harbor deepening and terminal enhancements to new business opportunities, now is a time of incredible opportunity for JAXPORT and Northeast Florida,” said Chairman Shelton. “The Board will continue to work closely with CEO Eric Green and the rest of JAXPORT’s leadership to build on this momentum and further JAXPORT’s mission of creating jobs and opportunity for our community.”



Board Vice Chair Hamilton will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and will be joined by Clarkson and Bean.



JAXPORT’s unpaid, appointed seven-member Board of Directors provides policy guidance. Four board members are appointed by the Mayor of Jacksonville and three members are appointed by the Governor of Florida.



JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port by volume, the nation’s second-busiest vehicle-handling port, and widely recognized as one of the most diversified ports in the country.