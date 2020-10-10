  The version for the print

    FMC considering CMA CGM Petition

    The Federal Maritime Commission says it is considering a Petition filed by CMA CGM, and affiliated companies, requesting temporary exemption from certain filing requirements.

    In its petition, CMA CGM seeks an exemption from certain tariff publications and service contract filings that were impacted by a recent cyberattack against the company.

    The Commission will accept public comments on the request through October 15, 2020.

    Marseille, France headquartered CMA CGM is the world’s third largest container shipping company and ranked number one in France. The Group was founded and is led by Jacques R. Saadé. Its 506 vessels call more than 420 ports in the world, on all 5 continents. With a presence in 160 countries, through its 755 agencies network, the Group employs 110 000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in its headquarter in Marseilles.

