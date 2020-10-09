2020 October 9 17:06

Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL sign collaboration agreement

Oslo 8 October 2020, Høglund Marine Solutions (Høglund) and Veracity by DNV GL (Veracity) have signed a collaboration agreement. The parties will explore how the combined strengths of Høglund’s onboard integration and data capture capabilities, and Veracity’s platform architecture and eco-system can help shipowners accelerate their digital initiatives, DNV GL said in its release.



Høglund is a well-established provider of advanced marine technology to the global shipping industry, specializing in integrated automation and energy solutions. By collaborating with the independent data platform provider, Veracity; Høglund’s ship performance monitoring software will be given access to Veracity’s significant maritime platform capabilities. It will provide Høglund with access to an extensive domain knowledge in terms of data requirements, data quality, cyber security and analytics.

For Veracity’s customers, the partnership will enable even faster implementation of various use-cases by having access to existing data sets which can be expanded efficiently.



New services can be enabled and scaled quickly as Høglund’s sophisticated data capture and ingest are combined on Veracity. The data platform will further make the collected data ready for re-use for various requirements such as digital twins.



One of the benefits users of Høglund and Veracity will notice is that when the data is on Veracity, it can be used for several use-cases, such as class requirements, digital class initiatives, enabling digital twins and operational efficiency.



About Høglund Marine Solutions

Høglund Marine Solutions has been providing advanced maritime solutions to the global maritime industry since 1993. As specialists in systems integration we create marine automation and energy solutions for safe, reliable and efficient operations of any vessel type. Høglund handles both retrofit and newbuild projects, acting as true consultants at every stage of design, installation and operations.

Veracity by DNV GL

Veracity is DNV GL’s independent data platform and industry eco-system.