2020 October 9 12:12

Kalmar launches containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is delighted to announce the launch of its containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks, the company said in its release. The solution addresses growing customer demand for cost-effective mobile outdoor charging solutions and is ideal for customers such as sawmills, where large parts of the operations are outside, meaning that space is at a premium.

The Kalmar ChargePod provides a complete charging station inside a standard 20’ container that can be located almost anywhere on site. Two sets of forklift truck batteries can be charged simultaneously, and the container is insulated to make it suitable for use in both cold and hot climates, with AC cooling available as an option. The ChargePod is suitable for charging batteries used in Kalmar light and medium electric forklift trucks.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.