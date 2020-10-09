2020 October 9 10:17

Gulf Stream Marine expands network with acquisition of Alabo Street Terminal operations at Port of New Orleans

Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. announced the strategic acquisition of the Alabo Street Terminal operations located in the eastern section of the Port of New Orleans. This is the second terminal, along with its Lake Charles terminal, that GSM is operating in Louisiana, and the first at the world-class Port of New Orleans, the company said in its release.

The Port of New Orleans is a deepwater port located on the Mississippi river near the U.S. Gulf and offers customers seamless supply chain solutions from river to rail to truck. The Alabo Street Terminal is connected to Class 1 rail and highway systems and serves markets in the southern states and the U.S. Midwest, serving shippers from around the world. With GSM’s growing network of nine terminals in ports in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the addition of the Alabo Street Terminal offers further options for customers looking to access new markets.



About GSM

GSM is a leading U.S. Gulf cargo handling, stevedoring and terminal operator specializing in handling wind energy components, general, bulk and break-bulk cargoes and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in 13 terminals at 7 ports.