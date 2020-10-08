2020 October 8 16:05

Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter

A group of the world’s largest companies with shipping activity will for the first time assess and disclose the climate alignment of their shipping activities. The group includes Shell, Total, Ørsted and major other charterers of shipping services, Equinor said in its release.

United Nations agencies estimate the international shipping industry to carry around 80% of world trade flows and to be responsible for 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually. Large industrial corporations are significant users of international shipping services.

The Sea Cargo Charter has been developed by a group of charterers to measure and report climate alignment. The ambition is to be transparent on environmental performance to drive improvements.

By calculating how effectively each charterer uses its fleet of vessels, and publishing the results, the group hopes to promote openness and accountability in the wider industry. The target is to be in line with the ambitions of the UN’s International Maritime Organization, and by introducing a common way of calculating alignment it will be easier to have a united front and increase awareness in the industry.