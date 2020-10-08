2020 October 8 10:06

Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY

In September, revenue from port fees fell by 11%

Rosmorport says its revenue from port fees for the 9 months of 2020 decreased by 7%, or by 1.1 billion rubles, year-on-year, to 14.8 billion rubles.

In September, revenue from port fees fell by 11% (or by 188 million rubles) to 1.46 billion rubles with total revenues having decreased by 4% to 2.21 billion rubles.

The number of vessels serviced from January through September amounted to 102.9 thousand units (including 52.3 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-5.4%) and 50.6 thousand of coastal vessels (up 3.3%). That should be mainly attributed to a decrease of liquid cargo turnover via the ports of Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga as well as no calls of passenger cruise ships to Passenger Port St. Petersburg and a decrease in the number of calls to Nakhodka, Vostochny, Vladivostok and Kaliningrad seaports for bunkering.

The number of vessels serviced in September 2020, increased by 9.4% to 14.9 thousand units including 6.4 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-3.5%) and 8.5 thousand of coastal vessels (+21.4%). The dynamics should be attributed to the increase of grain handling in the ports of Azov-Black Sea Basin, Rostov-on-Don and Azov.