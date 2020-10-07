2020 October 7 17:57

Oil spill response exercise held in Vanino under new project of KTK-Bunker

Alsi LLC to operate new facility for handling of oil products



Oil spill response exercise has been held in the operational water area of floating berth No 2 operated by Alsi LLC (a company of KTK-Bunker) in the seaport of Vanino. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the drills included all activities on response to oil spills caused by damage of two tanks, one with diesel fuel and the other with heavy fuel oil (total scope of oil spill is 66 cbm).



As Tatyana Posedelova, General Director of KTK-Bunker LLC, told IAA PortNews, “the exercise lets start operation of the new handling facility in Vanino port”.



Ships and facilities of the emergency rescue team of Marine Rescue Service’s Sakhalin Branch were deployed for the drills: diving boat Vodolaz Zyulyayev, rescue/boom-laying boat Spasatel Aleksyuk and oil-gathering system Lamor Minimax 12.

Besides, the exercise involved representatives of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities, Central Administration of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency for the Khabarovsk Territory, Khabarovsk Territory authorities, Far East branch of Rosprirodnadzor.

The purpose of the exercise was to practice collaboration of the responsible parties in oil spill response activities. Special attention was paid to boom-laying an collection of spilt oil.



As Nikolay Maksyuta, head of Vanino Department of Marine Rescue Service’s Sakhalin Branch, told IAA PortNews, the exercise was held successfully with no critical remarks from Harbour Master, Emergency Ministry or Rosprirodnadzor.



The floating berth of Alsi LLC is 31.8 meters long and 8.7 meters wide. It is linked with a process pipe rack for transshipment of oil products from tank-trucks to tankers. Annual throughput of the new facility is estimated at 100,000 tonnes of oil products.



The exercise video will be soon available on PortNews TV