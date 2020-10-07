2020 October 7 13:33

Port of Gdynia joins United Nations Global Compact

The Port of Gdynia says it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest initiative bringing together businesses working for sustainable development.

The Global Compact is present in 170 countries worldwide. Since its inauguration in 2000 by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, over 13 500 members from 170 countries have already joined the initiative. The UN Global Compact is a leading platform for the development, implementation and dissemination of responsible and sustainable corporate policy. Supported by company directors and CEOs, the UN Global Compact seeks to link strategic business activities to the 10 fundamental principles of human rights, labour rights, environmental protection and anti-corruption.

By implementing the objectives of sustainable development in the economic, social and environmental fields, PoGA S.A. has proved the importance of responsible business practices, environmental responsibility, good relations with the local community and a friendly working environment.

The "green port” concept has long been one of the priorities of PoGA S.A. as an objective of sustainable development, which is reflected in numerous projects, among others: bunkering LNG on preferential terms, research aimed at developing the offshore sector, creating conditions for electricity generation by means of photovoltaic cells, possibility of receiving liquid waste from ships.

"We have been part of the local community for almost a hundred years, and CSR standards are part of our strategic management. We are active in the urban area within the framework of sustainable development, we pursue business objectives with respect to the needs of our immediate surroundings, i.e. the inhabitants of Gdynia. We have held extensive social consultations on the Outer Port at the Port of Gdynia Port, presenting, among other things, the benefits, i.e. new jobs and new opportunities in terms of business development in the maritime area," says Adam Meller, President of PoGA S.A.

PoGA S.A. intends to involve actively in activities and initiatives helping to achieve social goals that constitute the implementation of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, e.g. through participation in the Global Compact Network Poland programmes: "Standard of Ethics in Poland" and "SDG11 - Sustainable Cities".