2020 October 7 11:32

Transit container transportation by Russian Railways’ network rose by 16% in 9M’2020

Shipment of loaded containers grew by 17.2%

In January-September 2020, Russian Railways carried more than 4.2 million of loaded/empty TEU containers across the state-owned rail operator’s network to all destination points, up 16.1%, year-on-year. Russian Railways press office said.



In the reporting period, Russian Railways transported over 1.7 million TEUs (+12.8%) to destinations in Russia; about 1.1 TEUs were export containers (+14.7%), about 888,000 TEUs of import containers (+13.9%), and 558,000 TEUs of transit containerised goods (+35.3 per cent).

The total number of loaded containers (domestic/export/import/transit) increased by 17.2% to about 2.9 million TEUs (or 41 million tonnes of freight), which represents a 17.9% gain. The types of goods include: chemicals and soda – 513,600 TEUs (+27.3%); forest cargo – 412,400 TEUs (+7.2%); paper – 263,300 TEUs (+14.2%); industrial goods – 281,700 TEUs (+26.1%); hardware – 239,600 TEUs (+15.3%); machinery, machine toolls, engines – 210,200 TEUs (+26.8%); automobiles and accessories – 166,500 TEUs (-5.8%); ferrous metals – 148,300 TEUs (+44.9%); non-ferrous metals – 106,700 TEUs (+25,5%); other and unitized cargo – 94,800 TEUs (+17.9%); oil and petroleum products – 61,500 TEUs (-4.9%); construction materials – 95,300 TEUs (+11.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 31,200 TEUs (+5.2%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 19.100 TEUs (+36.1%); steel structures – 12,000 TEUs (-3.5%); fish – 16,100 TEUs (+0.7%); grain – 6,200 TEUs (+20%); milling products – 7,800 TEUs (+16.2%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 5,500 TEUs (a 1.6-times growth); sugar – 2,800 TEUs (+25.3%); salt – 1,100 TEUs (+10.7%); other food products – 116,600 TEUs (up 1,4 times).