  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 7 09:23

    Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics

    Oil prices fell by 1.48-1.79%

    As of October 7 (08:11 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 1.48% to $42.02 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange decreased by 1.79% to $39.94 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 7

09:39 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG regasification terminal in India
09:23 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
08:37 Valencia Containerised Freight Index index for September notes the improvement in maritime traffic and economic activity
08:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 7

2020 October 6

19:07 Mv Flandria Seaways makes her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg
18:27 Yang Ming inaugurates depot at Port Klang, Malaysia
18:07 LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship
17:50 Vladislav Stavitsky appointed as deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:35 EU supports Antwerp@C innovative CO2 reduction project by granting CEF funding
17:26 DB Cargo to connect ports at Rotterdam and Antwerp with Europe's economic hubs
17:04 Construction begins for the for new Ivory Coast Container Terminal
16:39 Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry
16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr
15:04 APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents
14:30 President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees
14:13 Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works
14:02 DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
13:41 SIBCON: Transiting towards a digital and low-carbon future: transforming the bunker industry amidst a global pandemic
13:13 Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
13:05 Port of Newport signs new lease with Power Poles Ltd
12:31 Port of Melbourne releases 30 year development strategy
12:01 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of four Very Large Ethane Carriers
11:46 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
11:24 DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global
10:38 Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
10:07 StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies
09:44 Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5
09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers
16:23 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%
16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 2
08:57 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 5

2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture