2020 October 7 09:23

Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics

Oil prices fell by 1.48-1.79%

As of October 7 (08:11 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 1.48% to $42.02 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange decreased by 1.79% to $39.94 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.