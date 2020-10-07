  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 7 09:39

    Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG regasification terminal in India

    Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (DLTPL) for the complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) delivery of a 29 MW gas-based power plant for an Indian LNG terminal, the company said in its release. DLTPL is a joint venture between Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group and French energy major Total S.A, located on the eastern coast of Odisha in India. The LNG terminal will function as a reception facility for import of LNG, where LNG tankers can directly unload cargo and converting the LNG gas from liquid state to gaseous state.

    The highly efficient power plant will meet the baseload capacity of the LNG terminal and will offer high reliability and availability of more than 98 %. The core equipment for the new gas-based power plant will include three 9.6 MW gensets, based on the 20-cylinder Rolls-Royce Bergen B35:40 gas engines. These medium-speed gas engines are characterized by high availability and low operating costs. The engine's efficient combustion technology, in addition to being fuelled by a clean LNG fuel, also ensures low environmental impact coupled with improved performance.

    Engine: Core equipment for the new gas-based power plant for the LNG terminal at India’s east coast will include three 9.6 MW gensets, based on the 20-cylinder Rolls-Royce Bergen B35:40 gas engines.

    When commissioned in the end of 2021, the Dhamra LNG Terminal will be the second LNG plant in India that is powered by Rolls-Royce Bergen medium speed engines. Rolls-Royce has earlier supplied and commissioned a 28 MW power plant in 2018, running on LNG fuel to the Indian Oil Corporation LNG Terminal at Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

    Designed for an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), expandable up to 10 MTPA, the proposed Dhamra LNG import and regasification terminal will initially have two full containment type tanks of 180,000 m3 capacity each. Rolls-Royce will be managing the engineering, procurement, and construction of the new gas power plant for the LNG terminal.

    Rolls-Royce has been a pioneer in the development of the modern lean-burn gas engine concept. With a robust design and proven reliability record, these gas engines have been successfully installed globally across industries. With thousands of installations globally, Rolls-Royce is trusted to deliver complete power solutions to a variety of applications, such as utilities, independent power producers, healthcare, mining sites, greenhouses, hotels, data centres and manufacturing facilities. Rolls-Royce medium-speed generating sets are manufactured by the subsidiary Bergen Engines in Norway.

    About Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt. Ltd.

    The Dhamra LNG Terminal is a joint development by Adani Group and Total SA. The proposed terminal is designed for an initial capacity of 5 MTPA, expandable up to 10 MTPA. Initially, it will have two full containment type tanks of 180,000 m3 capacity each. It will be first of its kind in India and second LNG terminal on the east coast after IOC’s Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu. It will have a jetty capable of handling a wide range of LNG supply vessels, including the largest Q-max fleet from Qatar. The terminal will be capable of reloading LNG to service proximate markets via the marine route and will also have truck loading gantries to help grow the nascent but exciting LNG by truck market.

 News for a day...
2020 October 7

