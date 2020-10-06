  The version for the print

    StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies

    StormGeo launched s-Suite, an innovative software and services suite for shipping customers. s-Suite includes Voyage Planning, Onboard Route Optimization, Route Advisory Services and Fleet Performance Management, now combined onto a complete, one-stop solution, and offered by one company. This flexible solution can be used together or as individual modules.

    s-Suite delivers an all-in-one, optimized workflow where ship and shore have a common operational platform. This promotes cooperation and faster decision making based on real-time data sharing to optimize time, fuel and vessel performance. StormGeo is the only company to offer the shipping industry a complete, in-house solution coupled with the competence of maritime experts in route advisory and fleet performance management. s-Suite is hardware independent and works with all third-party solutions.

    “s-Suite’s complete solution gives our clients the advantage of improved efficiency and collaboration by connecting ship and shore, ensuring faster decisions so vessels save time and fuel while maximizing the vessel’s performance,” said Kim Sørensen, StormGeo Chief Operating Officer for Shipping. “This solution is for shipping companies of all sizes, enabling them to reduce fuel costs and emissions with simple, easy to use tools that can be installed overnight. The s-Suite is supported by maritime experts in our Fleet Performance Centers, so clients can benefit from real-time advice, data accuracy and in-depth analysis, ensuring optimal vessel performance.”

    According to Captain Christian Stefes, Head of Dry Cargo at Hartmann Schiffahrts, “We constantly seek to reduce costs and emissions, and we needed more than software. It is imperative that our shore-based operators connect with the vessel, trusting the accuracy of the data they use. That’s why we rely on s-Suite and StormGeo’s experts. We now have the easy-to-use tools we need and actionable data to make the right decision at the right time.”

    The three s-Suite modules include s-Planner, s-Insight and s-Routing.

    s-Planner
    s-Planner integrates voyage planning, route optimization, as well as charts and publications management in one user-friendly workflow for efficient planning and navigation. Information on route, weather, charts & publication orders and inventory is shared in shore-based modules in s-Suite, improving collaboration to ensure safety, fuel efficiency and compliance.

    s-Insight
    s-Insight delivers fleet performance management that includes commercial, technical, and environmental performance. By improving ship-to-shore collaboration, clients are ensured the crew onboard and the fleet manager boost the financial result of the voyage by making joint decisions in terms of time and fuel. The product is strengthened by StormGeo’s Fleet Performance Centers, providing accurate data validation, in-depth analysis and fuel-saving recommendations and assistance from competent maritime professionals.

    s-Routing
    s-Routing combines experienced route analysts with StormGeo’s advanced technology to ensure safety, save time and fuel while reducing emissions. Skilled route analysts and service teams ensure commercial requirements are optimized through strategic guidance 24/7/365. StormGeo routes more than 65,000 voyages annually, saving clients nearly 1 million MT of fuel and reducing CO2 emissions by 3 million MT.

    About StormGeo

    StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industries and aviation. More than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 15 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Ocean Business, StormGeo’s passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to support our clients to make informed, environmentally responsible business decisions.

