2020 October 5 17:36

Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has equipped four Paraná River push boats operated by Impala Paraguay with Fleet Xpress connectivity, in a breakthrough for maritime broadband inland along one of South America’s longest waterways, the company said in its release.

The prime mover vessels are used by Impala Paraguay to steer its fleet of 30 double-hulled barges along the waterway system to move gas oil, jet fuel, gasoline and naphtha products from Argentina onward to Paraguay and Bolivia, exporting soya bean oil in the other direction. Long sections of the transit take place outside the reach of 4G or GSM cellular networks. To date, continuous push boat connectivity has been sustained using Inmarsat’s FleetBroadband service, which guarantees connectivity for the modern navigation systems and night operation equipment, as well as the load sensors and GPS position monitoring installed on barges.

On average, each push boat consumes around 500GB of data per month for vessel management and crew connectivity. However, the unlimited bandwidth available from Fleet Xpress has proved necessary to support IP (internet protocol) camera surveillance to ensure the safety of crew and the cargo transported by Impala. As part of a three-year Fleet Xpress contract, each push boat is installed with 20 IP cameras connected via onboard antennas, enabling continuous monitoring from Impala Paraguay offices.

