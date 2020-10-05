2020 October 5 16:04

DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign

In recognition of the ongoing crisis affecting seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic, DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign as a Gold sponsor. The sponsorship will be used to help fund the development of the Seafarers Happy-at-Sea App, which helps track seafarer welfare, book chaplain visits and order medicine. Overall, the campaign has raised £600,000 from 18 maritime organisations for the Mission, the company said in its release.

“Seafarers are key workers,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, Maritime CEO, DNV GL. “The supply of essential goods and commodities is central to the functioning of society and world trade, and I believe that it is vital that this workforce should be properly cared for. The work that seafarers provide is sadly overlooked, like so many of the people who sustain our communities. We are very grateful for the opportunity to support The Mission to Seafarers, who are utterly focused on providing crucial aid to the seafarers still badly impacted by the pandemic.”

DNV GL’s gold sponsorship is directed to the development of The Happy-at-Sea App, which is designed to take advantage of technology to increase the Mission’s ability to reach out to seafarers and promote mental health, personal well-being and safety. The App will incorporate the Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) which is increasingly important in measuring the level of happiness on board. Seafarers will also be able to book chaplain visits, for when they arrive in ports, as well as order medicine, food and other essentials and request transport.

“COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented crisis for the men and women who serve at sea, and the need for the industry to rally around our seafarers is paramount,” said the Revd Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General for The Mission to Seafarers. “We are delighted so many leading organisations have stepped up to help us deliver urgent support to our international key workers around the world. DNV GL recognises the work needed to protect the welfare of seafarers and is dedicated to making a difference. This partnership will make a significant difference at a time when help and support is needed so urgently.”

“The ongoing crew change crisis shows that international problems need international solutions,” added Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen. “Even so, we still need to keep the pressure on national governments and ports to alleviate this suffering. In the meantime, however, the maritime community can and should do nothing less that throw its full support behind the Mission and other organizations supporting seafarers. Their work has never been more needed.”

More than 18 maritime organisations have supported the Flying Angel campaign, which will deliver a range of benefits to seafarers. Donations are already funding projects to provide equipment and support where it is most needed, including the adaptation of Seafarers Centres to meet local regulations to ensure they can once again welcome seafarers when they are permitted to take shore leave, the provision of Mi-Fi units (mobile WiFi) in Australia, and a food bank programme supporting 600 seafarers’ families in Tuticorin, India and many more.

With the Flying Angel campaign having reached its goal, the new Sustainability Fund will help continue the Mission’s Advocacy & Welfare programmes as well as its global operations for 2020 and 2021, ensuring that vital frontline services are maintained to serve seafarers.

