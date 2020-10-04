2020 October 4 13:49

Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements

Dee4 Capital Partners ApS (“Dee4 Capital”) announced the signing of loan facility documentation for the finance of up to three further vessels to be acquired by Dee4 Capital through Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation (“MML”).



The first drawdown on this facility will be used to complete Dee4 Capital’s purchase of the Eagle Melbourne (2011-built medium-range product tanker, to be renamed ‘Dee4 Fig’), which will be the sixth vessel in Dee4 Capital Fund I K/S, and takes Dee4 Capital’s portfolio to eight vessels, including two fuel-efficient newbuildings in a separate joint venture for delivery in 2021.



Separately, Dee4 Fig has been chartered to D/S NORDEN for 1-2 years, delivering in late 2020.



Carsten Mortensen commented: “We are delighted to conclude this financing with MML. We believe it demonstrates the growing and continuing strength of the Dee4 business model and strengthens ties with a renowned Japanese institution. We look forward to growing this relationship over the next phase of our development.“



About Dee4 Capital

Dee4 Capital is a Danish private equity firm investing in shipping, transport & logistics, energy, offshore and infrastructure founded by Carsten Mortensen and Freddie Lee in 2019.