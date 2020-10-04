2020 October 4 12:38

OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel

OHT ASA says it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary VIND Offshore Installation 1 AS, signed the complete shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Industry Holdings, for the construction of the first of two next-generation turbine installation vessels, following the first announcement in July.



The vessels, currently referred to as VIND 1&2, will be of GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G design. They will be designed and built specifically to install the future-generations of offshore wind turbines and XL monopiles, and will operate with significant reductions in their environmental footprints.



The first unit is scheduled to be delivered in Q2 2023.