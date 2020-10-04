2020 October 4 10:47

Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

The US based SunStone Ships has placed a number of expedition cruise ship design contracts at Ulstein, for the design and project follow-up at the construction yard, CMHI, in China. Vessel 5, the Ocean Odyssey, has now entered into the shipbuilding phase, for which the first important milestone was recently celebrated.



The steel cutting ceremony was arranged at the CMHI Haimen base on 24 September 2020. The ship marks Vantage Deluxe World Travel's second entry into expedition cruising, this vessel being the sister vessel to the Ocean Explorer which is planned for delivery in 2021. The Ocean Odyssey is planned to debute in 2022.



The ice-strengthened (Polar Class 6) Ocean Odyssey is a high-end luxury cruise vessel for world-wide adventures. The vessel features the ULSTEIN X-BOW for smooth sailing in rough seas. The hull shape reduces fuel consumption when cutting through the waves and therefore also reduces local emissions.