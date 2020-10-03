2020 October 3 13:42

Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment

Aqaba Container Terminal’s (ACT) continuous investment in port efficiency, has resulted in record volume increases this year. ACT, the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, achieved a throughput of 89,225 TEU in August, a 20% increase on the same period last year. This is the highest total throughput handled in the last five years.



Operational efficiency is at the core of ACT’s business model and despite facing the extenuating circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, ACT continued its upward trend of improved efficiency. Over the course of 2020 alone ACT has seen a 6% increase in productivity with a total throughput of 560,540 TEU, compared to 527,174 TEU last year, and a total of 210,667 trucks gated out, compared to 202,647 in 2019.



International Best Practice

Speaking of these latest achievements, ACT CEO, Steven Yoogalingam stated, “We are committed to Jordan and bolstering its economy by continually enhancing our capabilities, adapting the best international practices and investing across all port operations. We aim to ensure ACT maintains its status as the pivotal gateway to Jordan and beyond while serving our national economy with the utmost dedication to international standards.”



Though the Terminal faced numerous challenges due to the global pandemic, ACT has remained dedicated to its role as the primary gateway to the Levant and beyond and ensured the region’s access to essential supplies while prioritizing client support and satisfaction. To that end, ACT extended its full container storage free-time grace period from 6 to 14 days, giving clients ample time to clear the containers.



The Terminal also worked to safeguard general health and safety through the implementation of automated data processing, which ensured that no paperwork was exchanged between customers and employees.



Further investment in equipment

In line with its dedication to continually develop the Terminal, and as part of its strategic investment plan to replace outdated or overused equipment with more advanced machinery, the Terminal has purchased two new reach stackers and two empty handlers from one of the world’s most reputable port equipment manufacturers, with customized specifications for the terminal.

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The APM Terminals team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 74 terminals in the company's global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P.Moller-Maersk. In 2018 APM Terminals generated USD $4.13 billion in revenue.