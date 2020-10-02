  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 2 10:34

    MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 2

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Yesterday Market close

    WTI fell more than 3% on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases around the world dampened the demand outlook, while a rise last month in member output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also pressured prices.

    Brent crude oil close almost unchanged down 2 cents.

    U.S. consumer spending is starting to slow due to a shaky jobs market. If policymakers cannot agree on more support, the U.S. economy could lose more momentum.

    Trump said on Twitter that he and his wife had been tested for coronavirus after Hope Hicks, a senior advisor who recently travelled with the president, tested positive.

    If Trump also tested positive, that could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors brace for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.

    “It depends on how serious this becomes, and whether or not Trump is actually infected,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

    Today Market open

    Oil prices extended losses to fall around 3,5% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, while a U.S. stimulus package eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand.

    Brent crude slipped on the news and was down $1.47, or 3.6%, at $39.57 a barrel at 0622 GMT. U.S. oil was down $1.37, or 3.7%, lower at $37.33.

    U.S. oil is heading for a drop of more than 6% this week, while Brent is on track to fall more than 5%, in a second consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
    Oil was already in negative territory after a bipartisan deal for more economic relief in response to the pandemic continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, adding to fears about worsening demand without more support for the economy.

    “Oil’s upside was always likely to be limited, as fears rise about the global consumption picture, and from rising OPEC+ production,” he added.
    Crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in September rose by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a month earlier, a Reuters survey showed.

    The increase was mainly the result of more supplies from Libya and Iran, OPEC members that are exempt from an agreement to withhold production between OPEC and allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+.

    Oil Future close 1st October, 2020

    Brent crude:           $ 40.93 (-0.02) /brl        FM delivery Dec
    Light crude (WTI):  $ 38.72 (-1.50) /brl        FM delivery Nov
    Gasoil ARA;            $ 317.00 (-12.50) /mton FM delivery Oct
    NY Harbor Ulsd:     $ 346.34 (-8.38) /mton   FM delivery Nov

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 06.44; Brent: -$1.17, WTI: -$1.13.

    President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to hamper the oil market.

    Expect bunker prices related to Brent, Fuel Oil unchanged but MGO down 12 USD/MTON. Expect bunker prices related WTI, Fuel Oil down 9-11 USD/MTON, NY Harbor down 8 USD/MTON.



Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 2

12:04 Tilly’s Marine partners with MasterCraft Boat Company to invest in Southern California and continue legacy as region’s premier marine dealership
11:37 BlueWater Reporting issues U.S. container import surge report
11:20 New natural gas year begins at Klaipėdos nafta terminal
11:03 Port of Los Angeles continues clean air progress
10:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 2
10:32 The German Shipowners’ Association welcomes investments in LNG supply logistics
10:21 British Ports welcomes new Brexit borders infrastructure funding
10:00 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:41 Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers
09:29 The fall of oil prices facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2020 October 1

18:37 Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm
18:04 Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders
17:53 FueLNG drives LNG bunkering infrastructure expansion in Singapore
17:41 Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY
17:14 KONGSBERG partners with CEMS
16:51 FESCO delivered equipment from Russia to Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
16:27 Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management
16:04 Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business
15:34 Karstensens Shipyard awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for a trawler
15:19 FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America
15:04 Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland
14:58 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook
14:30 Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO
14:25 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends
14:02 Tallink Grupp suspends Helsinki-Riga route until spring 2021
13:40 Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:24 Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs
13:16 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise
12:21 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:58 Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam extends powers of Management Board members
11:29 Cargotec and Konecranes to merge
11:23 Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone
11:04 ZIM introduces the new Levant - Black Sea Express (LBX) Service
10:42 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020
10:20 DEME launches its first ever Service Operation Vessel at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:07 Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 01
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020