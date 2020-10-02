2020 October 2 10:00

Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices decrease for the recent growth in response to reduction of US reserves

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $292 pmt (+$2).

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $255

- MGO - $327

- ULSFO 0,1% - $308

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.