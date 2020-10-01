  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 1 11:29

    Cargotec and Konecranes to merge

    Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) and Konecranes Plc (“Konecranes”) announce that their respective Boards of Directors have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger.

     The Future Company will be a customer-focused global leader in sustainable material flow. The Future Company’s illustrative combined annual sales is approximately EUR 7.0 billion and comparable operating profit approximately EUR 565 million based on fiscal year 2019.

     The Future Company is well positioned to lead the industry shift towards increased sustainability based on intelligent solutions, by being a lifecycle partner for its customers and prioritizing safety in all its activities.

     The Future Company can unlock significant value for its stakeholders by being the lifecycle partner for its customers, solving the sustainability challenge through innovation, positioning itself well to grow in material flow and by creating and combining a team of top global talent.

     The Future Company initially aims to achieve a comparable operating profit in excess of 10 percent, supported by synergies expected to be approximately EUR 100 million annually that are expected to be achieved in full within 3 years from the completion.

     The proposed combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby Konecranes will be merged into Cargotec. Prior to or in connection with the completion of the merger, Cargotec will issue new shares without payment to the shareholders of Cargotec in proportion to their existing shareholding by issuing two new class A shares for each class A share and two new class B shares for each class B share, including new shares to be issued to Cargotec for its treasury shares. Upon completion, Konecranes’ shareholders will receive as merger consideration 0.3611 new class A shares and 2.0834 new class B shares in Cargotec for each share they hold in Konecranes on the record date. This implies that Konecranes shareholders would own approximately 50 percent of the shares and votes of the Future Company, and Cargotec shareholders would own approximately 50 percent of the shares and votes of the Future Company. In addition to the merger consideration shares, all the existing class A shares of Cargotec will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in connection with the merger.

     Konecranes will propose to a general meeting of shareholders to be held before the completion of the merger to distribute an extra distribution of funds in connection with the transaction in the total amount of approximately EUR 158 million, corresponding to EUR 2.00 per share, to Konecranes’ shareholders before the combination is completed. The extra distribution of funds will be paid in addition to the ordinary distribution(s).

     With respect to ordinary distributions in 2021, the Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes will propose to their respective annual general meetings to be held in 2021 to effect a distribution of funds of up to EUR 70 million so that each company shall distribute an approximately equal amount before the combination is completed.

     Cargotec and Konecranes have obtained necessary commitments for the financing of the completion of the merger.
     The combination is subject to, among other items, approval by a majority of two-thirds of votes cast and shares represented at the respective EGMs of Cargotec and Konecranes, and the obtaining of merger control approvals. Completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to all conditions for completion being fulfilled.

    Shareholders representing approximately 44.8 percent of the shares and approximately 76.3 percent of the votes of Cargotec, and shareholders representing approximately 27.4 percent of the shares and votes of Konecranes, have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the combination.

     The combination is unanimously recommended by the Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes to their respective shareholders.

     The Board of Directors of the Future Company is proposed to include an equal number of Board members from both companies. It is proposed that the Future Company’s Chairman will be Christoph Vitzthum.

     The preliminary financial targets of the Future Company will be above-market sales growth, an initial comparable operating profit in excess of 10 percent, and gearing below 50 percent which can temporarily be higher.

    Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Другие новости по темам: Cargotec, Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 1

16:51 FESCO delivered equipment from Russia to Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
16:27 Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management
16:04 Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business
15:34 Karstensens Shipyard awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for a trawler
15:19 FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America
15:04 Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland
14:58 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook
14:30 Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO
14:25 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends
14:02 Tallink Grupp suspends Helsinki-Riga route until spring 2021
13:40 Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:24 Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs
13:16 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise
12:21 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:58 Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam extends powers of Management Board members
11:29 Cargotec and Konecranes to merge
11:23 Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone
11:04 ZIM introduces the new Levant - Black Sea Express (LBX) Service
10:42 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020
10:20 DEME launches its first ever Service Operation Vessel at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:07 Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 01
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting
10:50 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area
10:23 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 30
09:35 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
09:27 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29
08:33 Keppel reaffirms Vision 2030 and rolls out next steps for implementation
07:29 ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

2020 September 29

19:01 Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials
18:37 Great Lakes announces receipt of $105 mln Jacksonville deepening award
18:03 Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute
17:55 Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment
17:31 Milaha signs deal with Schlumberger
17:16 Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing
17:08 HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste