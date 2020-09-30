2020 September 30 16:28

Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company

Shareholders of Murmansk Shipping Company (MSCO) elected Nikolai Artyomov as the General Director of MSCO for a period of one year. The decision was made at the annual general meeting of MSCO shareholders.



Murmansk Shipping Company JSC operates ice class ships sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation mostly in the North Atlantic and Arctic basins.

