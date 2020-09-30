2020 September 30 10:50

Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area

The works to cost about RUB 15 million

FSUE Rosmorport has announced a tender in an electronic form to select an organization for execution of maintenance dredgingin the water area of Kavkaz port.

According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, the initial (maximum) price is RUB 14,999,773.20.

The deadline for application of bids – 8 October 2020 with the results to be announced on 16 October 2020.

Issues related to dredging will be discussed at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” annually held by IAA PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport in February.