    ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

    ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has signed a new 25-year agreement to provide critical marine services across all Petroleum Ports in Abu Dhabi on behalf of the the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA), the company said in its release. This includes the onshore Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Petroleum Port and the offshore Das Island, Zirku Island and Mubarraz Petroleum Ports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    This new agreement brings the long-standing relationship between ADNOC L&S and PPA to a new level of collaboration, reinforcing ADNOC L&S’ long-term role as a strategic partner across all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

    ADNOC L&S will provide a range of specialist port services to PPA including pilotage, towage, line handling and other marine services. The company was appointed following technical reviews and benchmarking against major regional and international ports, with the objective of aligning with international best practices and delivering optimum petroleum-port operations.

    ADNOC L&S has extensive experience in managing port operations. In 2019 alone, its marine services team completed 8,659 dives, 741 towages, 2,022 line-handling jobs for incoming vessels, 5,630 pilotages and 2,806 vessel berths, in addition to managing the largest oil spill response inventory in the UAE.

    ADNOC L&S is the largest, fully integrated logistics and shipping company in the UAE and provides highly specialized services that cover the entire oil and gas supply chain. Petroleum port operations are an essential part of its logistics portfolio, which is unique in the region. The company has unmatched experience and the longest track record in the petroleum port sector in the UAE.

    As the maritime logistics arm of ADNOC Group, ADNOC L&S supports the entire oil and gas supply chain in the UAE through three major business segments; shipping, integrated logistics and marine services. It provides safe, reliable and cost efficient maritime and logistics solutions to ADNOC Group companies and to more than 100 global customers.

    Its shipping business owns and operates the UAE’s largest vessel fleet, which is expected to grow further in the coming years as ADNOC increases its upstream and downstream production capacity, and enters into Trading. ADNOC L&S transports crude oil, refined products, dry bulk, and LNG on its own vessels or through chartering. In 2019, ADNOC L&S vessels travelled 10.3 million nautical miles (equivalent to 474 trips around the world), shipping more than 20 million metric tons of cargo for the ADNOC Group.

    The Company’s integrated logistics team manages a fleet of 44 vessels, and charters a similar number. This includes anchor handling tug vessels, platform supply vessels, safety standby vessels, landing craft and crew boats. ADNOC L&S operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah and Mussafah. At over 1.4 million square meters, Mussafah is the largest integrated logistics base in the region. It can accommodate 72 vessels and managed 4,500 port calls, handling 910,000 tonnes of customer cargo in 2019. The company’s marine passenger terminal transports 130,000 passengers every year from Mina Zayed Port, providing seamless connectivity to offshore facilities in the UAE. ADNOC L&S also operates the Borouge container terminal in Ruwais, which shipped more than 3.5 million metric tonnes of cargo last year.

    In marine services, ADNOC L&S offers end-to-end solutions in petroleum port operations, diving services and oil spill response. The company owns and manages a marine services fleet of 46 vessels, including diving support, pilot boats, tug boats and maintainance vessels. It provides diving support services for the offshore industry and manages the largest oil spill response inventory in the UAE, distributed between four response bases across the UAE and offshore.

    ADNOC L&S’ comprehensive range of cost-competitive and integrated shipping and maritime logistics solutions span the entire oil and gas supply chain. The company’s world-class assets are complemented by an integrated service offering that provides single-stop, end-to-end solutions across shipping, marine services, onshore services and offshore logistics, combined with a high In-Country Value, is unique in the UAE.
     
    About ADNOC

    ADNOC is one of the world’s leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE’s growth and diversification.

    About ADNOC Logistics & Services

    ADNOC Logistics & Services is a fully integrated commercial shipping and maritime logistics company that utilizes the latest technology and leverages strategic partnerships to provide a reliable, cost-effective, and efficient service to its customers. It is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and has more than 40 years of experience and assets from shipping, offshore and onshore services.

