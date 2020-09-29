2020 September 29 16:05

Hamworthy Pumps makes strong re-entry to tanker market

New shuttle tankers are being built with pump solutions from Hamworthy Pumps, which aims to regain its position among the leading suppliers of pump room systems. This will be done in a new powerful alliance with Hoyer Motors as supplier of electrical drive systems, the company said in its release.



In Singapore, Hamworthy Pumps is back on its feet as an independent brand following a change of ownership. As part of an ambitious growth plan, the company has embarked on a comeback within pump room systems for tankers, where it was one of the leading suppliers to this market for decades.



Recently the new strategy has resulted in orders for pump room systems for three large tankers, with an option for a fourth. Two of the ships – both Aframax-size crude oil tankers – are being built by Hyundai Heavy Industries for the Finnish oil refiner Neste. The third – a 152,000 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker – is being built at COSCO Zhoushan Shipyard for Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers of Norway.



The orders for pump room systems for the three shuttle tankers have all been won in a new powerful alliance with Hoyer Motors as the subcontractor for electrical drive systems. The Danish electric motor specialist has many years of experience from the marine industry and will be a strategically important partner for Hamworthy Pumps’ re-entry to the tanker market.



The collaboration between Hamworthy Pumps and Hoyer Motors is further strengthened by the fact that both companies are in the process of significantly upgrading on service and aftersales. Last year, Hamworthy Pumps opened a large service centre in Singapore together with its sister company Svanehøj, and it is currently rolling out a new global service provider concept. Hoyer Motors has taken active steps into the aftermarket and is represented via selected partners in Houston, Rotterdam, Singapore and Shanghai, among others.



About Hamworthy Pumps

Hamworthy Pumps designs and manufactures specialised in-line pump solutions for the marine and offshore industries. The solutions are in the areas of engine room pumps, pump room systems, firewater pump packages and scrubber systems as well as global service and aftersales. Hamworthy Pumps was founded in 1889 and is based near the Port of Singapore. The company is owned by investment company Solix as a part of Svanehøj Group which consist of the brands SVANEHØJ, Hamworthy, Eureka and Dolphin.



About Hoyer Motors:

Hoyer Motors is an international supply chain partner in electric motors and frequency converters. The company is headquartered in Denmark and offers a broad product range to maritime OEM manufacturers of, for example, pumps, ventilation, hydraulics and deck machinery.