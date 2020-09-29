2020 September 29 12:49

Lotos shipyard lays down two self-propelled dredgers

The ships will be built under the leasing programme of State Transport Leasing Company



Lotos shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has laid down two lead ships in a series of self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers (with a bucket wheel type agitator and with a cutting head), the company told IAA PortNews.

The works are foreseen by the contract signed by Lotos shipyard and State Transport Leasing Company for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159 for Ob-Irtysh and North-Dvina Basins of IWW.

The dredgers will be built in cooperation with Royal IHC (the Netherlands).



Upon completion of the keel-laying ceremony, Lotos is holding a meeting dedicated to dredging on the Volga-Caspian Canal and prospects for construction of dredging equipment in the Astrakhan Region.

Issues related to dredging will be discussed at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” annually held by IAA PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport in February.

Related links:

Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159>>>>

IAA PortNews offers photo release from production facilities of Lotos shipyard >>>>

Rosmorrechflot to have 20 dredgers built at Lotos shipyard by 2030 >>>>