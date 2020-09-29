  The version for the print

    Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are going down amid COVID-19 statistics

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $220 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $395 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $315.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $265
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $330
    - MGO - $340

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

