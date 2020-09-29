2020 September 29 09:35

Port Authority of Singapore holds joint oil spill exercise

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) held a joint oil spill exercise at Raffles Anchorage this morning to test inter-agency coordination and response to oil spill incidents in the Port of Singapore, the company said in its release.

During this year’s exercise, participating agencies including the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, implemented a contingency response plan that incorporated COVID-19 precautionary measures. The exercise was supported by ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Oil Spill Response Ltd and Singapore Salvage Engineers Pte Ltd.

The exercise scenario involved a collision between two oil tankers that resulted in the rupture of two cargo oil tanks onboard the tankers. In the scenario, about 10,000 metric tonnes of medium crude oil spilled into the sea.

MPA’s next-generation patrol craft demonstrated their enhanced emergency response capabilities through the use of oil containment booms and the oil dispersant spray system. In addition, the spill response teams deployed a drone from the next-generation patrol craft to gather aerial footage as part of onsite incident management.