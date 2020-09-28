2020 September 28 17:59

RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships

The construction will be financed by the national project “Science”



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for the construction of two scientific research ships of unrestricted navigation.

According to the official website of the Russian Government, the Order No 1533 was signed on 23 September 2020.



The ships are intended for a wide range of research works, both fundamental and applied one. They are to be equipped with laboratories for analysis of water samples, suspended solids and bottom sediments.



As the Prime Minister emphasized during the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers held on September 28, that equipment will enhance the competitiveness of the Russian research fleet.



The ships will be built by Russia’s Far East based shipyards. The construction is to be completed in 2024 with the commissioning scheduled for 2025.



According to earlier statements of Rosneft, two scientific research ships will be built by Zvezda shipyard under the “Science” project. The design of the scientific research ship is being developed by Lazurit central design bureau.

