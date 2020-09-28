  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 28 18:57

    Okeanis Eco Tankers announces one year VLCC time charter

    Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has entered into a time charter contract with a leading national energy company for one of its VLCC vessels, the Nissos Donoussa or Nissos Kythnos (in OET’s option), for one year at a gross daily rate of $34,000 per day. The charter will commence in November 2020, with the vessel re-delivering to OET in the spot market in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said in its release.

