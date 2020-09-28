2020 September 28 16:56

UTLC ERA JLC and Belintertrans-Germany GmbH open joint end-to-end regular multimodal service from China to Western Europe

JLC United Transport and Logistics Company - Eurasian Railway Alliance (UTLC ERA JLC) and Belintertrans-Germany GmbH (BIT-Germany) open a joint end-to-end regular multimodal service on the Altynkol - Kaliningrad - Hamburg route, Port of Hamburg said in its release.

The purpose of the service is to organize predictable and controlled cargo transportation within the framework of the One Belt and One Road project with a stable transit time in the range of 12-14 days. Service operators (UTLC ERA and BIT-Germany) provide a joint solution for the organization and implementation of the transportation regardless of volume of goods on the China-EU-China route.

The end-to-end multimodal corridor is synchronized within a single technological chain, in which every movement of freighters will correspond to a fixed schedule of the sea line and a vessel chartered for a specific volume of cargo.

UTLC ERA will provide 1520 mm gauge railway transportation from the Altynkol station to the ports of the Kaliningrad region and vice versa. In turn BIT-Germany will organize a regular sea link between the ports of the Kaliningrad region and the port of Hamburg.

A pilot transport between Chongqing and Hamburg/ Duisburg was successfully operated in August and trains now run weekly on this new route. Several freight forwarders as well as platform companies have already expressed interest in the alternative service and it is planned to extend the frequency to up to two trains per day in October.

UTLC ERA CEO Alexey Grom:

“The joint service opens a new stage in the history of cargo transportation on the China-EU-China route. For the first time, the market will receive a flexible and predictable solution for deliveries of any volume. The coordination of logistics processes along the entire multimodal route and the 'one window' technology will provide users with the most effective channel for planning and carrying out the transit of goods."

BIT-Germany Director Artur Ballardt:

„We are proud to introduce this new mulitmodal service to the Belt and Road project. With an always growing interest and demand in transportation along the Eurasian corridor the implementation of new gateways is inevitable to absorb additional cargo volumes and keep transit times short. We are positive, this joint product will add great value to our customer’s transportation chains and the market in general.”