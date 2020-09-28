2020 September 28 17:02

Oboronlogistics completed Northern Delivery programme of 2020

In the course of executing state contracts in the interests of the Russian defense Ministry, Oboronlogistics prematurely completed the delivery of food, equipment, solid fuel and construction materials to points in the Arctic and the far Eastern region.



Oboronlogistics says its vessels made 4 voyages to Arctic locations and the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, delivering about 6.5 thousand tons of various military cargo and cargo from the Russian defense Ministry's Military construction complex. As part of the expedition delivery, more than 2.5 thousand tons of material were delivered to the Eastern military district.



The Arctic cleanup program provides for the removal of more than 1.3 thousand tons of scrap metal from the points of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.



By order of the government of the Russian Federation, Oboronlogistics LLC was appointed as the sole performer of works and services performed by the Russian defense Ministry in 2019 and 2020 related to cargo delivery to the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and the far Eastern region.



By implementing the functions of a single transport and logistics operator, Oboronlogistics solves the problem of combining cargo delivered on the same vessels in the interests of various military agencies.