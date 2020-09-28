2020 September 28 15:51

Ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent locations after "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers

More than 20 warships of the Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent locations after participating in the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020", says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the maneuvers, ship crews as a part of tactical groups performed practical actions in naval training ranges.

At various stages of the exercise, the ship groups, together with the fleet aviation, performed a complex of rocket and artillery firing, as well as delivered missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets.

After scheduled maintenance and replenishment of inventory, the Black Sea Fleet forces will continue to perform their intended tasks.

For reference: the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" was held in the period from 21 to 26 September 2020 under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Southern Military District and was the final stage of the complex of operational (combat) training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation this year.

In the course of the exercise, questions of the use of groupings of troops (forces) of the coalition of states in the interests of ensuring military security in the southwest of the Russian Federation were worked out.

More than 20 ships and boats of the fleet performed tasks at sea within the framework of the "Kavkaz-2020", including: the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the guards missile cruiser "Moscow", the patrol ship "Pytlivy", the small missile ships "Vyshny Volochyok" and "Orekhovo-Zuyevo", the large landing ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Azov" and "Novocherkassk", the missile boats "Naberezhnye Chelny", "Ivanovets", "Shuya" and R-60, as well as the rocket ship "Samum" air cushion.