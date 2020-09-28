2020 September 28 11:36

RF Government approves National Programme for Far East Development

The document was developed in pursuance of the presidential instructions



The Government of the Russian Federation approved the National Programme for the Far East Development. According to RF Government’s official website, the Decree dated 24 September 2020 (No 2464-р) has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The key targets of the programme include facilitation of the economic development in the region, improvement of the demographic situation, termination of the migration outflow, raising the living standards in the Far East.



The National Programme has been developed in pursuance of the presidential instructions of June 2020.



Following his working trip to the Far East, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered ad hoc ministries to continuously monitor implementation of the national programme.



The programme implementation is divided into three phases: 2020-2024, 2025-2030, 2031-2035. A roadmap is to be developed for each of them.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>