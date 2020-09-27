  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 27 15:31

    RINA and SDARI: an innovative step towards 3D ship classification

    RINA has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to create an interface to the SDARI 3D Ship Model. This important move marks another step towards 3D design verification, continuing RINA’s leadership in the digitalization of classification services.

    SDARI is a member of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and is one of the largest and most prolific research and design institutes in China. Its services cover the full design life cycle from preliminary feasibility study, schematic design, basic design, detailed design, to production design. As part of the MoU, ongoing R&D activities by RINA into 3D ship model verification will now proceed with the development of an interface with the SDARI 3D ship model to create a platform for reliable and rapid exchange of high volumes of information relating to ship design. The project aims at improving the common understanding of the design, strengthening transparency of designs, increasing protection of intellectual property (IP), optimizing software calculation processes and reducing the time taken to approve drawings.

    Giosuè Vezzuto, EVP Marine at RINA, said: “The MoU takes a long history of cooperation between our companies to a new level. This highly innovative approach to design verification offers many benefits, not least of which is a more efficient and robust exchange of information. The cooperation between RINA and SDARI is an exciting one that will mutually benefit both organizations and is in line with RINA’s ongoing digital strategy.”

    Ship design verification was originally carried out by Classification Societies using paper drawings. This process had evolved to digital drawings with exchange of files between client and the Society. Using a 3D platform takes design verification to a new level of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Based on the shared 3D model design, both SDARI and RINA teams will aim to further develop an efficient and user-friendly platform.

    Mr. Lyu Zhi-Yong, President at SDARI, said: “We are pleased to be working with RINA. They appreciate the potential of the work we have already done on our 3D ship model. Together we can develop our commercial relationship and combine our expertise and capabilities. It is a great opportunity for both organizations.”

    Vezzuto concluded: “Digitalization is changing all aspects of shipbuilding and shipping, and we believe that a faster and more efficient sharing platform will soon benefit all parties in this sector. We are very satisfied with the agreement just signed and always glad to support SDARI with further cooperation.”

    About RINA

    RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2019 of 476 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

  Subscription

