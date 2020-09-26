2020 September 26 12:38

JAXPORT CEO Green named one of Florida’s top business leaders for third year in a row

Florida Trend has named JAXPORT CEO Eric Green one of the state’s most influential business leaders for the third year in a row.



Green is recognized as a transportation industry leader focused on growing JAXPORT’s impact on Florida’s economy. Cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaport generates 138,000 jobs in Florida and more than $31 billion in annual economic output for the region and state.



JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port, the nation’s second-busiest vehicle-handling port, and one of the most diversified ports in the country.



“JAXPORT’s success is thanks to the strong partnerships we enjoy with our Board, employees, and federal, state, and local officials, as well as our tenants, customers and maritime partners,” said Green. “Together we are growing Northeast Florida’s maritime community and building on its most important role–an economic engine and job creator for our region and state.”



Under Green’s leadership, JAXPORT set new container, auto, and general cargo volume records in 2019 and has kept revenue steady during the coronavirus pandemic.



Green also led the successful effort to gain authorization and funding for the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project to take the federal shipping channel to 47 feet. His innovative funding model resulted in the commitment of more than $400 million in state, federal, local and private sector investment, making it the first project of its kind in the nation to include funding from a private business.